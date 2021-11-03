ISWAP Fighters Raid Borno Hospital, Set Telecoms Mast On Fire

Suspected fighters of the Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP), on Wednesday, attacked a community hospital and burnt down telecommunications mast in Mugumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

A witness said after storming the headquarters of the local government, they fired at all directions.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stole some drugs and other medical consumables.

A security source disclosed that they divided themselves into two groups.

While the military exchanged gunfire with a group of the ISWAP fighters, the other group sneaked into the hospital to steal drugs, a refrigerator and some bedsheets, according to the source.

“They attacked the town from behind, burning down Airtel Mast and ransacking the hospital.”

“They went away with drugs, a refrigerator and some bedsheets,” the source said.

Magumeri is some 40 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.



