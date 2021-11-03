ISWAP Fighters Raid Borno Hospital, Set Telecoms Mast On Fire

Suspected fighters of the Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP), on Wednesday, attacked a community hospital and burnt down telecommunications mast in Mugumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.
A witness said after storming the headquarters of the local government, they fired at all directions.
Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stole some drugs and other medical consumables.
A security source disclosed that they divided themselves into two groups.
While the military exchanged gunfire with a group of the ISWAP fighters, the other group sneaked into the hospital to steal drugs, a refrigerator and some bedsheets, according to the source.
“They attacked the town from behind, burning down Airtel Mast and ransacking the hospital.”
“They went away with drugs, a refrigerator and some bedsheets,” the source said.
Magumeri is some 40 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.
