Italian Police Transport Kidney In Lamborghini, Covering 500km In 2 Hours (Video Pix)

November, 2020.

Italian police took full advantage of one of their supercars to deliver a kidney for a life-saving transplant.

Reaching speeds of up to 230kph (143mph) officers drove their blue and white-coloured Lamborghini Huracian LP610-4 from the northern town of Padova, 500 kilometres (310 miles) down south to a hospital in Rome.

The officers had left at 10.30am in the morning and they arrived two hours later a journey that would normally take about six hours.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vx_FtqCBDo8

https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/06/police-lamborghini-races-at-143mph-for-two-hours-to-deliver-life-saving-kidney-13548809/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...