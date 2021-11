Actress Angela Okorie has advised her fellow ladies against building up a man with low integrity.

According to her, it amounts to sharpening the knife that would be used to stab you.

She wrote on Instagram ;

”It’s a dangerous Thing to build up a man

Of low integrity!!

It’s Like Sharpening the Knife that will

Be used to Stab you ”

