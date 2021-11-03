It’s Fake: Police Dismiss Rumored Assassination Of INEC Chairman, Yakubu, In Anambra

The Police has reacted to news on social media about the alleged murder of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in Anambra.

There are claims that Yakubu was assassinated today by unknown gunmen, a deadly gang that has been terrorizing the South-East region.

A statement Tuesday night by DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, debunked the circulating information.

Nwode is the Zonal PRO/Head of Police Media Team for the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday November 6.

The officer said Yakubu held a stakeholders meeting in Awka today and stated the preparedness of the commission to hold peaceful election in the state.

“Security agencies are ever ready to enforce their statutory responsibility to ensure hitch free exercise”, the PRO noted.

The police appealed for caution by members of the public and appealed to internet users to avoid contents that do not reflect the current state of security.

“The CP want to state unequivocally that the publication is false and absolutely misleading.

“It is a figment of imagination deliberately orchestrated by the mischief makers to cause unnecessary tension and chaos in the polity”, the statement added.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Police-react-to-alleged-murder-of-INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-in-Anambra

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...