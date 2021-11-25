Iyorchia Ayu-Led PDP National Working Committee (NWC) To Be Sworn In Dec. 10

The newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be sworn in on December 10.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary-elect of the party, disclosed this on Wednesday while featuring as a guest on Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ monitored by Daily Independent.

Even though the new national leadership of the PDP led by Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President, was elected on October 30, they cannot assume office until the tenure of the current executives led by Uche Secondus, its suspended national chairman, ends on December 9.

Also speaking on the two-day retreat of the PDP organised for the NWC members-elect in Abuja, Ologunagba said the essence of the retreat was to reappraise the affairs of the party and strategise on how to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The retreat is to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. That is basically the message to Nigerians. The essence of this retreat is to have a re-orientation, one for the existing leadership of the party and to have an orientation for the new incoming leadership.

“Second, to have an appraisal of the mission and vision of the party. Thirdly to have a conversation between the party leadership and the stakeholders as to why we got to where we are and how we can move our party, and more importantly our nation forward, having regards to the monumental failure and the rudderless leadership of this government called APC.

https://independent.ng/iyorchia-ayu-led-pdp-nwc-to-be-sworn-in-dec-10/

