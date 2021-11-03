Jaruma Replies Regina Daniels, Lists All The Money She Spent On Her

See previous thread

https://www.nairaland.com/6832580/regina-daniels-denies-using-jaruma

Highest paid Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma, has responded to Regina Daniels statements:

Jaruma constantly uses every opportunity to create content? R u serious right now So Why didn’t u also tell the world the price?? A whooping N10,000,000 Ten Millior1 Naira U must be joking Gina..!! Jaruma & Regina were friends for a year before Jaruma paid Regina —,J00,0,– or just for the purpose of visibility & reaching more audience since Gina was in the spotlight for marrying a much older Man. In 6 Mont…, only posted Inrilmn tireinc..11 Maybe because Gina felt Jaruma is in Dubai & so she can just do anyhow. Therefore Jaruma flew in from Dubai just to make Gina post at least 3 times a week.

Break down of the friendship before & after The N10,000,000 Ten Million Naira

U gave my baby 1k dollars I gave ur Mum 1 million Naira on her birthday I bought u ur headphones N120,000 I paid for ur dinner at sinoki N172,000 On Sallah day I gave ur maid Leah N100,000 I gave ur driver & police N200,000 I slept by ur side in the hospital when u were sick 410″ We Went to Lailas house, there I gave Lailas driver N100,000 I gave Lailas housegirls N100,000 I gave Lailas police N200,000 I bought ur Mum a Lace of N500,000 We had dinner in sammys house, I sprayed N100,000 In the palm wine place, I again sprayed N200,000

A whooping N10,000,000 Ten Million Naira III

Today, I will post ALL & EVERY single video of u that I have been keeping as content to be posted gradually

I will post everything today SO THAT TOMORROW U WILL NOT SAY JARUMA IS USING U EVERY SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO CREATE CONTENT III



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVzi-bItvN8zdqw-X9VLnp_MWyUS5i-BqUhmhI0/?utm_medium=copy_link

