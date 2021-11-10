Jigawa Hisbah Arrests 47 Persons For ‘Immorality’, Seizes 745 Bottles Of Beer

The Jigawa State Hisbah personnel says it has taken into custody 47 persons, including 16 females arrested over immorality.

Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, Commandant of the Hisbah in the state, made this known to NAN during an interview on Wednesday in Dutse.

The Commander said about 16 suspected commercial sex workers were arrested following a series of raids at beer parlours, brothels and other black spots across eleven local government areas of the state.

He explained that about 745 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks were confiscated during the raid which was conducted between Oct. 13 and 27.

The suspects, he said, were apprehended either for alleged consumption of beer, patronising commercial sex workers and other immoral acts.

He said the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

He said the consumption of alcohol remained prohibited in the state and reiterated the resolve of the board to continue to fight against all forms of immoral acts.

Dahiru enjoined residents of the state particularly the youths to desist from engaging in vices and immoral acts capable of destroying their future and promoting social decadence.

He further commended residents of the state for their support and cooperation to the board to enable it carry out its duties effectively.



