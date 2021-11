The new super eagle no 10 Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo has revealed that he dropped out from uni to focus on football.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVhi2NM1sh4?feature=share

In the video above you can see the super eagle second in command Williams Troost ekong beside joe aribo Telling how he went from playing non league football to being the super eagle Number 10

Dear aspiring footballers don’t give up

