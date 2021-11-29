Joel Miggler: Guinness World Records Title For Most Flesh Tunnels On Face (Graphic)

Joel Miggler, a 22 year old German who has done several facial surgery, which makes him have the largest number facial tunnels(11) , and flesh holes fitted with expanders

German-born Joel Miggler has more stretched piercings than anyone else in the world and has achieved the Guinness World Records title for Most flesh tunnels (face).

He has flesh holes fitted with expanders all over his face, including his nose and lips, but the largest two are in each of his cheeks and measure a daunting 34 mm … so far. He has plans to increase them to 40 mm.

Joel says he experiences a week of pain after his extremely skilled professional body mod artist creates a new or wider tunnel, but as soon as it has healed he starts thinking about the next one.

He would even like to get an eye-ball implant in the future.

www.guinnessworldrecords.com/amp/news/2015/10/record-holder-profile-video-joel-miggler-and-his-11-facial-flesh-tunnels-399674

Watch his video here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/_dlNZS9uehc?feature=share

