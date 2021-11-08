Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor Performs On Stage With Yemi Alade

Kechi the survivor of the Sosoliso Plane crash has shared how ecstatic she was to share the stage and sing with Yemi Alade. Kechi has consistently shown that when life throws you Lemons, you make some lemonades out of it. She was one of the survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005 that killed most of her fellow students of Jesuit Loyola College and Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. She became a singing sensation as a finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017.She truly deserves every smile she gets.

In her words:

I can’t even begin to explain the honor that it was to briefly share a stage with @yemialade. My heart is ful, her energy is UNMATCHED but I tried!! Got down on those Megan knees too

Yemi, thank you and your team for making this happen

I loved every moment!!! 1000% would do again!!!

Next, we make music together



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWA2A6Il7B0/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBK-RBxDha8

