The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, has been impeached.

Following his impeachment on Monday morning by 19 Honourable Members, the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, has been replaced by Hon. Kennedy Ibeh.

Hon. Kennedy Ibeh is the lawmaker representing Obowo State Constituency in the House.

https://pmexpressng.com/just-in-imo-speaker-emeziem-impeached-replaced-by-kennedy-ibeh-iwuanyanwu-reinstated-as-deputy-speaker/

