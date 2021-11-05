Kidnapper Gunned Down While Collecting ₦2.1 Million Ransom In Ekiti

A joint task team of security agencies in Ekiti has killed a suspected kidnapper at the point of collecting ransom in a forest between Ekiti and Kwara states border.

A source told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that he was killed by combined forces of soldiers, police and local security task force called Yan Banga, set up by a Sarkin Fulani in Ekiti, Alhaji Adamu Abashe, inside a forest at Eruku, in Kwara State.

The security forces were said to have laid an ambush for the kidnapping gang at the point of payment of the sum of N2.1million ransom for an abducted victim and chased them after collecting the money until they shot the suspect dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, paraded the kidnapper’s corpse at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

Abutu explained that, “Two victims were rescued alive by the security operatives while efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”



https://dailytrust.com/kidnapper-gunned-down-during-ransom-collection

