Kidnappers Of UNIABUJA Staff Demand N300 Million Ransom

See Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6831878/uniabuja-staff-quarters-attack-aftermath

The abductors of six people at the University of Abuja staff quarters have demanded N50million each as ransom from their families.

The demand for ransom came amidst conflicting reports on social media about the status of that kidnap.

While some said they have been released, the school authority said it was yet to be contacted on the demand for ransom and their release.

TVC crew made attempts to get to the staff quarters and the apartment of the kidnapped but they were barred by school security men.

An economic Professor Obansa Joseph, Prof. Bassey Ubom and Sambo Mohammed are some of those kidnapped from the institution in the early hours of Tuesday.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tvcnews.tv/kidnappers-of-uniabuja-staff-demand-n3000million-ransom-source/%3famp_markup=1

