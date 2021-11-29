Kogi Environment Commissioner, Victor Omofaiye Escapes Kidnap Attempt

Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Chief Victor Adewale Omofaiye on Sunday escaped Kidnap attempt between Oke-Ijumu and Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area.

The incident according to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity occured at about 5pm while on his way from his home town, Ekinrin Adde where he attended some ceremonies.

He noted that an unspecified number of travelers were also kidnapped in the attack.

The Commissioner told a Reporter at the state owned radio station that yet to be identified gunmen numbering 20 surrounded him with guns.

Omofaiye explained that it took the quick Intervention of his odily who whisked him away but he sustained gun shot on his leg.

The Olu Adde of Ekinrin, Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu confirmed the attack in a short message

Effort to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Command, William Ayah proved abortive as he did not return calls.

At the time of this report, the phone number of the Commissioner is temporarily not connecting.

