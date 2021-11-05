Kubwa Village Market On Fire, 5 Persons Dead (Photo, Video)

Fire has gutted the popular Kubwa Village market in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing unspecified number of persons.

DAILY POST gathered the incident which razed down several shops occured on Friday evening.

Details of the inferno are still sketchy as at press time, however, a source disclosed told our reporter that the incident followed a tanker explosion close to the market.

At least, five persons have reportedly died from a late night that gutted a section of the popular Kubwa ultra modern market in Abuja.

According to her, many corpses have been recovered from the scene of the incident.



