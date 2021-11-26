Ladies Fight Over Wizkid’s Sweaty Towel During His Concert (Video)

An interesting video has emerged online showing the moment a group of ladies struggled tirelessly for the sweaty towel of globally-famous Nigerian singer, Wizkid.

In the video, Wizkid who could be seen thrilling his fans at a concert with an exceptional performance threw his towel into the crowd and some ladies began to struggle to get hold of it.

This is not the first time such a thing is happening during Wizkid’s concert. Some time ago, some ladies decided to use a lighter to divide the crooner’s towel into shreds so that everyone could have a fair share.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a73c5v6x-yg[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...