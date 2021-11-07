‘Ladies Stay Where You Find Peace’ – Uche Ogbodo Shows Off Her Baby Daddy (Photo)

“Ladies Stay Where You Find Peace” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Shows Off Her Babydaddy (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has advised women to stay with men who give them peace and never bow to societal pressure, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a throwback photo of herself with the father of her second child, Bobby Maris.

She captioned the photo;

“LADIES STAY WHERE YOU FIND PEACE. Never bow to Pressure.

My resting place @bobbymaris”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV81MkqB2-w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

