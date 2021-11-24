Lady Refuses To Sleep With Man Who Took Her On Expense Paid Trip. He Did This (Pix)

A Nigerian man has revealed what she did to a lady whom he flew out of the country for a vacation in another country, Igbere TV reports.

On Twitter, the man identified as Mullah said he paid for the lady’s flight and booked a hotel for them to stay in while they enjoy their vacation. However, when the said lady wouldn’t sleep with him in the same bed, he had to fast forward the lady’s return to the country.

Read the full gist; “Took someone’s daughter for 1 week vacation. Flight and hotel paid. The cow has refused to sleep in my bed. Allowed her to sleep in the kids bed.

“She already called her friends telling them she will be back after a week. Moved up her return ticket to tomorrow 4PM. She leaves the hotel at 9AM for a 4PM flight. Sent the new ticket to her WhatsApp. Delilah is now in my bed.

“She’s trying everything to change my mind. Behind me Satan. You go home tomorrow! I am not touching her. I’ll be damned if I touch her. I think I’ll take the kids bed.”

“Update: she left. She complained about me not consulting her before moving up her flight. As a gentleman, gave her some cash for Uber for when she lands. Jezebel still had the audacity to ask for more money. No thanks for the treat. Took back the Uber cash.

“Didn’t touch her. Many cute looking female solo travellers here living on their bill. Got two Beyonce-like mzungus already during breakfast. I think leo katatamba. We are already talking about covering 20 countries together in the next few weeks. Done with giving daughters of Jezebel a taste of the soft life.

“Shameless serpent called saying she’s walked around the airport and saw cute stuff and wants me to buy her. Blocked the motherfucker! Nicknamed her Pest Delilah on Truecaller. Never pick a call from Pest Delilah.”



https://twitter.com/MullahCo/status/1458896477523165185

What do you think about this whole situation?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...