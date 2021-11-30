Lady Sheds Tears On Facebook Over Her Inability To Get Husband Before December (Pix)

A beautiful Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament over her sad situation after her dream of getting married on December 4th this year appears unfeasible.
The beautiful lady identified as Isioma Favour, revealed that earlier this year, precisely in January she picked December 4th 2021 by faith during a prophetic service im church.
She however said it’s almost the fateful day but presently she is not getting married.
Favour said she doesn’t have any suitor or even a boyfriend as she is still single.
She wrote;
I Just Want TO CRY, WEEP AND LAMENT OH
WHEN THE SINGLES WERE ASKED TO PICK THEIR WEDDING DATE JANUARY THIS YEAR, I PICKED 4TH OF DECEMBER 2021
MY CALENDAR JUST REMINDED ME THAT NEXT WEEK SATURDAY IS 4TH����
WEDDING I AM NOT DOING ����
HUSBAND I DIDN’T SEE
FIANCEE I DIDN’T SEE
SERIOUS BOYFRIEND I KNOW GET
ORDINARY BOYFRIEND KWANU, I DON’T HAVE
NO BODY SHOULD TELL ME OTHERWISE, AM CRYING TO STUPOR TODAY �����
I WANT TO MARRY OOOOOOOOOO
SOMEBODY SHOULD GIVE ME HANDKERCHIEF ���