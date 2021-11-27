Lady’s Wig Flies Off Her Head As She Jumps In Excitement At Boyfriend’s Proposal

Lady’s Wig Flies Off Her Head As She Jumps In Excitement After Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian lady jumped up and down in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her, IgbereTV reports.

As seen in the viral video shared on TikTok by @oluwobukolareg, the lady who couldn’t contain her excitement jumped so much that her wig flew off her head after her boyfriend went on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage. She knelt before him, hugged him and accepted his proposal.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFIyi92VaKk

https://igberetvnews.com/1407090/ladys-wig-flies-head-jumps-excitement-boyfriend-proposed-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...