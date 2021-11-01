Lagos Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 3 Rescued As Search Continues (Pictures)

Fifty people were reportedly inside the building when it caved in.

At least three corpses were recovered from the rubbles of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Monday.



”Three persons have been brought out alive so far. We don’t know how many are still trapped. Meanwhile, we are moving in the Military to take over operations because it is beyond the capacity of the civil operators.

“We don’t want it to be like the Synagogue case where it took seven to eight days”.



South West Coordinator of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told Vanguard that efforts were being made to invite the Military to take over the operation.

