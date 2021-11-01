Lagos Government Reacts To Viral Video Of School Assembly In Flooded Ground

The Lagos State Government has reacted to a viral video where pupils were seen in a flooded school assembly ground, WonderTV Media reports.

In the video, the pupils of primary school age were seen singing the national anthem, knee-deep in murky floodwaters.

However, in reaction to the video, the Lagos State Ministry of Education on its Facebook page stated that the building has been demolished and being built.

The statement reads:

“The school assembly viral on social media is a low cost private school in Makoko, Lagos State.

The video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use the video to raise funds for the school.

The building has been demolished and is being built.

Lagos State authorities are sending officials there on Monday to ascertain level of progress.

Thanks for your concerns.”

Pupils in the Lagos flooded school in Makoko,Lagos. State government says the school has now been demolished to pace way for a new building where pupils can learn under good condition.

