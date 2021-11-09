Lagos Government’s Negligence Contributed To Ikoyi Building Collapse – Koshoedo

Setonji Koshoedo, Deputy National Secretary-elect of the Peoples Democrat­ic Party (PDP) on Sunday said the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi last week was a result of negligence on the part of Lagos State Government.

The yet to be completed sky­scraper owned by Fourscore Heights Limited collapsed on November 1, trapping over 50 persons, including Femi Osibo­na, the firm’s managing direc­tor, his friend, Wale Bob-Oseni, and personal assistant, Oyinye Enekwe.

However, nine persons sur­vived the incident with three of them treated and discharged from the Lagos Island General Hospital. The six others still on admission at the hospital are NurudeenSolagbade, Timileyin Oduntan, Waliu Lateef, Ahmed Kinleku (a Benin Republic na­tional), Sunday Monday and Adeniran Mayowa.

Governor Babajide San­wo-Olu, at the weekend dis­closed that 42 bodies had been recovered from the site, while 15 survived. He also said chances of getting any more survivor is very slim.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Ko­shoedo, an architect and a former member of the House of Representatives, said it is unfortunate that incidence of building collapse keeps reoc­curring in Lagos state without any concrete action taken by the government to avert it.

n his words “It is so unfortunate that such is reoccurring. It simply as a result of negligence of the government. This is not the first time a building collapsed in Lagos, why hasn’t the government taken neces­sary steps to such again. The government of Lagos should be proactive and innovative in providing solutions to problems. This they lack”.

On what can be done to avert further occurrence, he said while there is a need for a fresh review of the Building Code, there is also need to check every stage of building production toensure every detail is complied with.

He also said enjoined govern­ment to remove bottlenecks that frustrate builders in the state, saying this has led to many builders cutting corners.

“A fresh review of the Build­ing Code is very necessary. Past reviews were focused on how to make more money for govern­ment or their cronies rather than solving project develop­ment problems. There is need to check every stage of building production to proffer the best way to handle the processing”.

“The government should also remove the bottlenecks that frustrate builders. The unneces­sary hindrances make develop­ers to cut corners and must be removed. These and thorough monitoring for compliance will help to prevent further oc­currence”.

