Lagos Leads As States’ Mid-Year IGR Hits ₦849.12 Billion

Lagos leads as states’ mid-year IGR hits N849.12bn

States recorded N849.12bn Internationally Generated Revenue in the first half of 2021 financial period.

Figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics on Internally Generated Revenue Report at State level for Half Year 2021 revealed on Monday.

Lagos led the states as it recorded N267.23bn IGR, while Yobe had the least of N4.03bn.

The NBS report read, “The 36 States and Federal Capital Territory’s Internally Generated Revenue amounted to N849.12bn in H1 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2021, the Internally Generated Revenue was N398.26bn while in the second quarter it amounted to N450.86bn.

“This indicates a positive growth of 13.21 per cent. Lagos state has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N267.23bn in H1 2021, followed by FCT with N69.07bn and Rivers State with N57.32bn, while Yobe state with N4.03bn recorded the least.”

The IGR report was sub-headed under five categories which were PAYE, direct assessment, road taxes, other taxes and revenue from Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

IGR zones in the first half of 2021 showed that the South-West zone recorded the highest revenue which amounted to 385.41bn followed by the South-South zone with N156.17bn, while the North-East zone recorded the least internally generated revenue with N42.92bn.

Among the IGR categories, PAYE contributed the highest which amounted to N488.12bn, this was followed by revenue from MDAs which amounted to N173.56bn.

The least category was road tax with a contribution of N16.75bnn in the first half of 2021.

https://punchng.com/lagos-leads-as-states-mid-year-igr-hits-n849-12bn/

