Lagos release White Paper on EndSars, describes Judicial Panel report as assumptions and speculations

The Lagos State Government has released its White Paper on the report by the EndSARS panel that probed the Lekki toll gate incident of October 20, 2020.

Sanwo Olu’s White paper described the report of the judicial panel as a packaged literature based on assumptions, conjectures and errors, GISTMASTER gathered.

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu government rejected the panel’s report that nine persons were killed at the toll gate when soldiers stormed the protest ground to disperse the young protesters.

In the White Paper obtained by The PUNCH on Tuesday night, the government described the claim of the panel that nine persons were shot dead as “assumptions and speculations”

