Lagos Releases White Paper On EndSARS Panel Report, Dismisses Killing

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier on Tuesday during a press conference, promised thay the White Paper would be released later today (Tuesday).

BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKNOV 30, 2021

The Lagos State Government has released its White Paper on the report submitted to it by the #EndSARS judicial panel of inquiry that probed the Lekki toll gate incident of October 20, 2020.

However, the governor dismissed the panel’s report that nine persons were killed at the toll gate when soldiers and the police shot at peaceful protesters.

Sanwo-Olu described the conclusion of the panel that nine persons were shot dead as “assumptions and speculations”.



