‘Lagos Teacher Removed My Nephew’s Tooth, Lied & Threatened Him. Help!’ (Photos)

I Cant Take This! Please Who Are The Right Authorities To Report This Case photo

I’m not happy. I’ve been trying to overlook what happened today but the more I remember it, the more I feel sorry for my innocent nephew who was physically and brutally abused by his teacher today.

I finished from my school today and decided to check on them.

I got home and found the door still locked. So I called and my sis said she went to pick her children from school.

As I sat at the staircase to wait, My nephew climbed up the stairs and said he has something to tell me. He said his teacher removed his tooth. As he was still trying to explain how it happened, the Mom climbed up and took over.

When she got to school, the teachers blocked her at the gate and told her her sons teeth was shaking and fell off. She said she was surprised because she was the one who brushed his teeth this morning and non of his teeth was shaking. she just believed them and picked her children.

On their way home. The son now told her to promise him not to ask his teacher what he’s about to tell her and she crossed her heart.

The boy told her that he submmited his exam script to his teacher. The teacher went through his script and told him to rewrite somethings correctly. As he bent and was writing on the teachers table ( maybe he wrote it wrongly again) the teacher now hit his head on the table and his front tooth flew out. He said she quickly rushed him out as blood was gushing out and washed him up.

He said that the other teachers saw all that Happened and now tried to cover up.

He also said, the teacher threatened him that if he tells his Mom what happened, he’ll meet her in school tomorrow…. That was why he begged his Mom not to ask his teacher.

I told the Mom to go there with the police tomorrow but I’m not sure if it’s within their jurisdiction to handle such cases. So I want to know the right authority to report this dastardly act .

My 5 year old nephew must get justice. See how she disfigured his upper front dentition.

I need contacts to the right agency, please.

Pics of his teeth before and after the harm.

Couldn’t get his personal pics where he smiled opening his teeth. So had to use their group pics to show what his dentition looked like before the abuse.

