LASWA COMMENCES CLEARING OF WATER HYACINTH ON LAGOS INLAND WATERWAYS

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced the annual clearing and removal of water hyacinth across Jetties and terminals in the State.

General Manager Lagos State waterways Authority, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel while speaking to newsmen on Friday 26th of November 2021 explained that pegging and clearing of the Water Hyacinth have commenced at areas with very high infestation and impact on navigation.

Water hyacinth is a problematic invasive species that creates serious impediment to smooth navigation on the Waterways during it’s season. It obstruct the free flow of ferry traffic on the state inland waterways.

Therefore LASWA along side other State MDA’s and Federal Agencies are collaborating and have mobilized adequate Labour force and machinery to commence clearing of the stubborn weed immediately.

The General Manager LASWA added that the first phase of the project is pegging down the water hyacinth to curtail its movement and infestation across ferry channels, followed by proper clearing of the aquatic weed using both manual Labour and weed harvesting machines.

This effort in no doubt will mitigate the occasional damage of Boat Engines caused by this floating aquatic plant and will eliminate delays in travel time while promoting the use of water transport as a viable alternative that is safe, fast and secure.

Mr. Oluwadamilola reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving safety standards and procedures of the state inland waterways so to achieve the safety of all Waterways users, he advises Boat Captains to always drive with caution during this season while soliciting maximum cooperation of all stakeholders.



