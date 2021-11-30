Lawyer Narrates How He Saved Man Who Was Wrongly Imprisoned After 3 Years (Pics)

A Nigerian lawyer narrated his experience with a man who was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, Igbere TV reports.

The lawyer, identified as Nnamdi took to Twitter on Monday to narrate how met the man and how he was able to secure his release after three years of meeting him.

The man was remanded by the Magistrate court on a count of kidnap and other related offences. The man had told him he didn’t do it which led the lawyer to take up the cases on Pro bono.

Three years later the man was declared innocent, discharged, and acquitted.

Sharing photos of the man, he wrote; “I went to the Magistrate court 3years ago to get a date and I saw this young man. He was crying and praying the rosary. I went and sat beside him and asked him why he was crying.

“He kept on saying “I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it”. He was remanded by the Magistrate on a count of kidnap and other related offenses. No complainant.

“He told me his story. I believed him. I told him I’d take it up on pro bono. He laid there and started praying for me. I pushed for his matter to be charged at the High Court.

“Today the 29th of November, 2021, the Judge of the High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has confirmed he didn’t do it and has declared him innocent. Discharged and Acquitted.

“It can only be God. For the sake of God and Humanity…”



https://twitter.com/navok_1/status/1465311393817796609

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...