Bayern Munich Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the 2021 Golden Player award by Italian magazine Tuttosport as the best player over the age of 21 in the last year.

Lewandowski also received the accolade last year as well.

He beat Italy’s European champion and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and also Argentine and PSG Star Lionel Messi to the award.

The 33-year-old was chosen by a jury of former stars including Lothar Matthäus, Andriy Shevchenko, Hristo Stoichkov, Luca Toni, Samuel Eto’o and Rui Costa.

Having played a major part in Bayern winning six titles the previous year, this time Lewandowski’s case was made by his record-breaking 41 Bundesliga goals, surpassing the total set by the legendary Gerd Müller 49 years previously.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is also in the running for the 2021 Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s awards.



Source: https://www.completesports.com/lewandowski-beats-messi-jorginho-to-2021-golden-player-award/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...