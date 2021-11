FIFA has announced Lionel Messi as the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Sentiments apart (I love Messi a lot), but I think Lewandowski was cheated. He deserves the award more than Messi. His performance (in the Bundesliga and champions league) has said it all.

What do you think?

For the best keeper, I think Mendy deserves it more.

Nairalanders, what do you think?

