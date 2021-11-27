Linda Ikeji Celebrates 15 Years Of Blogging. Rocks ‘Self-Made Woman’ Top (Photos)

Nigerian blogger and writer Linda Ikeji is celebrating 15 years anniversary since she started blogging.

Recounting her journey as a blogger, Linda Ikeji said she started as a personal and lifestyle blogger in which she only writes about herself and her life.

Igbere TV reports that the single mother of one and billionaire media mogul, in her post on Instagram, revealed that she later started writing about others in 2007.

Her blog soon became a gossip and news blog making her one of the pioneers of entertainment news online in Nigeria. She also shared a screenshot of her first blog post which dated back to November 26, 2001.

“Exactly 15 years ago today, 26th of November 2006, I created a blog and wrote my first blog post… the best decision of my life!

“I started with introducing myself, then subsequent blog posts was me sharing personal stuff which was the order of the day back then but sometime in early 2007, I decided I wanted to stop talking about myself and start talking about other people…lol. And so, it became a gossip/news blog.. which was extremely rare in those days, making The Linda Ikeji Blog one of the pioneers of entertainment news online in Nigeria. A standing ovation please.

“Writing about news and gossip brought a lot of traffic to my blog. A few years later, I had an advert rate and brands started paying to get on my platform. It was life-changing!” she wrote in parts.

“I’m so grateful for this platform. Grateful to all the readers. To the ones that no longer go there and the millions of you that are still there and keeping us in business, I can’t thank you enough. Because of you, the blog is still thriving.

“I’m venturing into other things but for as long as I have breath and the Internet exists, I’ll always be a blogger. I pray I get success in my new ventures but I’ll always be first and foremost a blogger. A proud one,” she concluded.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CWuwW2NNdMr/?utm_medium=copy_link

Born 19 September 1980, Igbere TV reports that Linda Ikeji is known for her blog and controversial publications online.

