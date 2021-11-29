Lionel Messi wins World Footballer of the Year for the 7th time

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or title. This is the seventh time that Messi has won World Best Player award.

He was announced as the winner of the men’s award at the prestigious awards ceremony held in Paris, France.

The Argentine defeated Robert Lewandowski and other players on the 30-strong shortlist for the men’s award.

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski finished second and Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third in the voting by a jury of journalists from around the world.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, came in sixth.

There were 14 Premier League players on the 30-strong shortlist for the men’s award, including four – Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Cesar Azpilicueta – who helped Chelsea win the Champions League in May.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored the goals that powered Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before he moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer, is also shortlisted.

Meanwhile Chelsea has also been declared World Best Football/Soccer Team.

