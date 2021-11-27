Liverpool Vs Southampton 4 – 0 – (Live)

Liverpool quickly found out how hard it would be to breach an Aaron Ramsdale-inspired Arsenal defence last weekend, but when the floodgates opened following Sadio Mane’s header, Jurgen Klopp’s men showed no mercy.

A second-half flurry of strikes saw Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino strike for a ruthless Liverpool as Mikel Arteta’s young guns were humbled, and the Reds continued kept the momentum going by not letting their heads drop in the Champions League.

Despite assuring themselves of a first-placed finish before the visit of Porto, Liverpool kept up their remarkable rate of scoring at least twice with a 2-0 win over the Portuguese giants, with Thiago Alcantara scoring a peach of a strike before Salah doubled his side’s tally.

Having recovered from a two-game winless run in the Premier League, Klopp’s side occupy third spot in the table – one point adrift of second-placed Manchester City – but leaders Chelsea are currently out of sight with 12 fixtures played.

Liverpool have now scored at least two goals in each of their last 16 games across all competitions and are yet to suffer defeat domestically or continentally at home this term, so Southampton sure do have their work cut out for them.

