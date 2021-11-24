Maci Currin: Longest Legs In The World 2021 (Pictures)

17-year-old Maci Currin (USA) is strutting into the brand new Guinness World Records 2021 book after being confirmed as having the world’s longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager.

Maci’s legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length!

Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

Maci’s family, from Cedar Park, Texas, are relatively tall but none of her other siblings or parents quite match her height.

Standing at 6 ft 10 in tall, her legs actually make up 60% of her total height! She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.

Having such long legs comes with both its benefits and challenges – including the reactions of those around her.

“I was never bullied for my legs… I was bullied because I was taller than everyone,” Maci shared.

“Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything,” she continued.

Although it can be hard to fit through certain doorways, get into cars, or have clothes fit just right – her long legs also give her lots of advantages, especially when it comes to playing on her high school’s volleyball team.

Maci first realized she had longer than average legs back in 2018, when someone asked her if she wanted a custom pair of leggings after she was unable to find any that fitted her.

She then investigated whether she could have the official Guinness World Records title for the world’s longest legs (female), and now she is part of history.

Since Maci has earned her record title, she encourages anyone who is considering breaking a record to “don’t let anyone change your mind, just go for it”.

She is now quite popular on the social media platform TikTok, and enjoys making videos that emphasize her record-breaking attribute.

In the future she hopes to go to college in the UK and achieve the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.

Maci appears alongside other incredible human body record holders inside this year’s book, order yours now!



Source: Guinness World Records

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...