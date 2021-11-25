Madu Stephanie Gets Straight A’s In Her WAEC Result (Photos)

Update from SIGGY.ng

Result of Madu Stephanie Chiemela in the just released 2021 West African Examination Council (WAEC) results has surfaced online and has been the talk of the day.

Stephanie checked her result on the same day it was released and found that she got As in all her subjects.

She also aced her JAMB exam and the Post UTME exam she wrote in Federal University Owerri, FUTO.

Her result sheets have been shared online, earning her praise from social media users.

https://siggy.ng/madu-stephanie-gets-straight-as-in-her-waec-examination-photos/

