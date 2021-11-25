Magdalena Andersson Resigns Hours After Becoming Sweden’s First Female PM

[b]“I have told the speaker that I wish to resign…For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” said Magdalena Andersson at a news conference on Wednesday just hours after her being named as Sweden’s first-ever female prime minister.[/b]

Despite receiving a standing ovation at the Swedish parliament on Wednesday, she ceased being the leader of the Nordic country in a matter of hours.

VOA reported that she turned in her resignation “after suffering a budget defeat in parliament, and her coalition partner, the Greens left the two-party minority government.”

Ms Andersson government’s budget proposal was rejected, favouring one presented by the opposition with a vote of 154-143.

“A coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again,” she added.



https://gazettengr.com/hours-after-becoming-swedens-first-female-pm-magdalena-andersson-resigns/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...