Malmo Vs Chelsea – UCL – 0 – 1 (Full Time)

Thomas Tuchel has set a challenge for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League match vs Malmo.

The youngster has broken into the side in recent matches, filling in for the injured Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s match vs Malmo, Tuchel made a demand to the 20-year-old.

When asked about the winger, Tuchel said: “He showed the right spirit. He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side. He struggled a bit in the beginning to prove that point during matches but now with the injuries it was needed to show up and deliver. This is what he did, it’s what he needed to get a place in the team.

“It is all about performance, that is what he shows in the moment. Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team. It looks good in the moment.”

