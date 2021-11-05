Man Crushed To Death While Attempting To ‘Collect’ Money From Truck Driver In Kwara

A man identified as Usman Salakani has been crushed to death by a moving truck in IIorin, Kwara State. HGS Media Plus gathered

The deceased who met his untimely death on Thursday, at a popular Post Office roundabout at about 10am was crushed while trying to collect money from a truck driver.

It was said that the deceased slipped his foot while approaching the driver who was inside the moving truck and consequently fell down by the truck’s rear tire which crushed him to death.

Subsequently, the remains of the deceased was evacuated by the Officials of the NSCDC Crisis Management Department and the Kwara State Transport Management Authority (KWATMA)



