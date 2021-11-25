Moment Man Distracts Shopkeeper And Steals N100K Recharge Cards From A Store In Jos (Photos, Video)

CCTV footage captured the moment a man stole from a store in Jos, IgbereTV reports.

in a video shared online, the man is seen making his way into a store located in the premises of Adipet Filling Station in Plateau, Jos.

While there, he tells the shopkeeper he wants something, causing her to leave the counter to get him what he wants.

While she’s busy serving him, he opens the drawer and takes out a bag containing recharge cards said to be worth 100,000 Naira.

He left the store without being caught. The business owner has now shared CCTV footage and asked for help to locate him.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Amama Benn Benedict wrote;

“LET’S HELP CATCH THIS THIEF THAT STOLE RECHARGE CARDS WORTH OVER N100,000

This Man went into the Mini-mart with the pretext of wanting to buy something.

The Man lured the sales girl to go out of the Mart for a bit. In that time he stole from the drawer they keep recharge cards.

This happened at Adipet Filling Station, Around Bukuru Mararaba Jama’a Axis in Jos South, Plateau State.

Here’s the Video.

Find Screenshot of his close up Photo Within the Comment Section.

SHARE PLS”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160186245440362&id=698035361

See the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI1hbct-4LE

https://igberetvnews.com/1406927/moment-man-distracts-shopkeeper-steals-n100k-recharge-cards-store-jos-photos-video/

