Man Dumps Concubine’s Body Inside Bush, Claims She Died After Sex

A 48-year-old butcher, Segun Taiwo has narrated to the police how he dumped the lifeless body of his concubine by the roadside after she gave up the ghost in his room.

Taiwo, a resident of Obada Oko in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, confessed to the police that the 50-year-old woman, Abimbola Olusola, had passed the night in his house when his wife was not around.

According to him, the woman, after they had had sex, showed some signs of illness and died thereafter; saying he drove the corpse in his car to Aro, where he dumped it out of fear.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen that Taiwo was arrested following information received at Lafenwa police division that the corpse of the woman was seen by the roadside at Aro area of Abeokuta.

After recovering the corpse, the DPO of Lafenwa was said to have transferred the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department on the order of the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who called for a discreet investigation.

“The CSP Femi Olabode led homicide section had embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the deceased; the investigation eventually led them to Obada Oko area, where the suspect is living and he was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect first denied knowing the deceased, but when evidence linking him with the deceased was tabled before him, he was left with no other alternative than to confess.

“In his confession, he told the investigators that he had been dating the deceased since last year, and that he invited her to his house on Sunday, October 31, to pass the night with him, since his wife was not at home.

“It was around 3am that the deceased started showing signs of sickness after they had sex together, and before he could do anything, she had given up the ghost.

“He stated further that he took the corpse in his car and drove it to Aro area where he dumped it,” Oyeyemi explained.

Asked, the suspect maintained that he dumped the corpse “out of fear”, Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, CP Bankole, while commending his men for the high level of professionalism displayed in carrying out the investigation, directed that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He appealed to the public to inform at least one person of their whereabouts whenever they have cause to go out of their houses.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/08/ogun-man-dumps-concubines-body-inside-bush-after-she-died-in-his-room/

