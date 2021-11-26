Man Resigns From Banking To Be A Teacher, Donates Desks To School (Pix, Video)

Update from SIGGY.ng

Ibikunle Titus Oloruntunmise, a class teacher of Oranyan Grammar School, in Oyo town, Oyo State has stunned the principal and students of the school where he teaches as he donated a new set of desks.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 24, the teacher who was newly recruited to the school said his gesture was borne out of his desire to help the needy students, Siggy reports.

The success and failure of every government depends on the approach of its citizens to every issues. Without any doubt, the success of the government is our success and vice versa.

I entered JSS1 class few weeks ago and I met some newly admitted students sitting on the floor. I asked and was told they are the ones their parents could not afford to get chairs for them.

They were learning in a non-conducive environment and since then, I have been disturbed . I thought to myself that the best way to remedy this eyesore is to start raising funds in any way I could in order to provide chairs for the students.

Thankfully, I was able to raise some money which I used to purchase some chairs. The piece of furniture which I donated to the school was received by the Principal, staffs and students of Oranyan Grammar School 2.

The beautiful reception I received today motivated me a lot and has spurred me to do more. It equally serves as a challenge to everyone around. Nothing is too small to give as government alone can not solve our problems in the country. No doubt, a collective effort of the government and citizenry is needed to make Nigeria a better country for all.

I hope and pray that I have the grace to do more. I have few people that promised to help me achieve my dream and we can all achieve it together through a collective effort. I am not a philanthropist; I just choose to help the needy students!!!.

May God bless Oyo State and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

https://web.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4749541888435428&id=100001389908862

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiHbjiTau3A

https://siggy.ng/man-resigns-from-banking-to-be-a-teacher-donates-desks-to-school-photos-video/

