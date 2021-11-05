Man Takes ‘Evil Nigerian Leaders’ Case To A Village Stream In Prayer (Video)

This man video has been trending in the last few hours praying for the country Nigeria and cursing all the bad leaders especially the corrupt politicians using the country’s wealth to enrich themselves and make the masses to languish in poverty.

He seems to have traveled down to the stream and belief that as long as these leaders take water, his prayer and the opposite will meet them wherever they are.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kyNM0lw0LY

Nigerians have been reacting to this as some said, it’s about belief and why some say it amounts to nothing but foolery, especially Religious Critics like DaddyFreeze who said it’s he is involving Jesus and the Water spirits at the same time as he laughs over it.

What do you think about this guys?

Source: Ubifranklinblog

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV3tJzIoD1r/?utm_medium=copy_link

