OFFICIAL: Manchester United Appoints Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager.

Manchester United has announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager of the club until the end of the season.

Will Ralph Perform better than Ole?

Source: https://www.facebook.com/25427813597/posts/10160069206733598/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...