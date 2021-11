A 21 Storey Building nearing completion on Gerald Road,Ikoyi has collapsed. GISTMASTER gathered some workers and others may have been trapped after the property gave way on Monday 1 November 2021.

Ikoyi is a highbrow area and it is no doubt the most expensive area of Lagos. Property owners in Ikoyi are regarded are mostly billionaires and rich politicians. The owner of the building is said to be one Mr Wale.

