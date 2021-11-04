Mark Zuckerberg Reacts As Jay-Z Joins Instagram For The First Time

American rapper and music executive, Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, has joined one of the popular social media platforms, ‘Instagram’ for the first time since the inception of the microblog, WonderTV Media reports.

In less than 24hours the rapper has got over two million followers.

Jay-Z posted a cover from the 2021 American Western film ‘The Harder The Fall’.

An American media magnate and chairman of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg, went to Jay-Z’s comment section and dropped an emoji of a waving hand.

