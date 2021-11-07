MC/Radio Presenter, Itiat Zion Butchered To Death By Unknown Men In Calabar (Pics)

MC And Radio Presenter, Itiat Zion Butchered To Death By Unknown Assailants In Calabar (Photos)

A popular Efik Master of Ceremonies and radio presenter, Itiat Zion has been murdered by yet to be identified assailants in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, IgbereTV reports.

According to CrossRiverWatch, late Itiat Zion anchored major Efik traditional marriages among other events.

It was gathered that Zion was killed close to a popular hotel located along the Murtala Mohamed highway on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

He was said to be waiting by the roadside to get a vehicle back home when his assailants came out of a vehicle and butchered him to death.

“The boys just came out from a vehicle and butchered him to death” a close source told CRW.

His colleague and popular Efik MC, Koko Dear, who went to pick his corpse at the morgue, said that the murder may be a case of mistaken Identity.

Late Zion, together with Koko Dear and others presented a popular Efik program, “Uwem Ye Ido” on FAD 93.1 FM Calabar.

Meanwhile friends have taken to social media to mourn Zion.

Princess Mabel Efa wrote on Facebook;

“Itiat Zion, You gave me a lift on Monday to my office. On Friday, u made this comment on Effio Anwan Nyong birthday post, and just Yesterday, you are no more.

#OH_DEATH_YOU_ARE_WICKED

IT SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN DAVID EKANEM, at least, not now.

I can’t control this pains and tears from my eyes.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=577732053500724&id=100037918044111

See posts below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1405403/mc-radio-presenter-itiat-zion-butchered-death-unknown-assailants-calabar-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...