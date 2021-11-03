Meet African Countries And Their Leaders (Pictures)

As the second largest continent, Africa has an area of 30.3 million square kilometers, which represents 20.4 percent of the Earth’s land area.

The name Africa derives from Roman times. In Roman times, “Africa” ​​was the name of the Carthage area of ​​present-day northeast Tunisia.

Later, Africa became the name of the south coast of the Mediterranean and has been the name of the African continent since the Middle Ages.

Africa is often divided into the regions of North Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, South Africa and East Africa.

The continent consists of 54 independent states and 8 territories. In addition, 2 states come with limited or lack of international recognition: Somaliland and Western Sahara. Three states are monarchies, and the rest are republics.

As of 2020, there are a total of 54 countries in Africa. Among all African countries, Nigeria is the largest one by population and Seychelles is the smallest.

Sit back and enjoy this educative thread for full list of African countries and their current leaders in alphabetical order as obtained by Mr. Odewale Adesoye. Please note that the official name of each country is in the bracket.

1. Algeria (People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria):

Capital: Algiers

Leader: Abdelmadjid Tebboune

2. Angola (Republic of Angola)

Capital: Luanda

Leaders: João Lourenço

3. Benin (Republic of Benin)

Capital: Porto-Novo

Leader: Patrice Talon

4. Botswana (Republic of Botswana)

Capital: Gaborone

Leader: Mokgweetsi Masisi



Source: https://www.countryaah.com/african-countries/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...