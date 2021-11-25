Meet Contestants Of Face Of Royalty Africa Pageant. Who Is The Cutest? (Photos)

Africa Royalty Awards, Face Of Royalty Africa To Hold In Abuja, Releases Date, Time, Venue

As Africa continues to yearn for the independence of women with emphasis on gender balance, empowerment and equality, an African organization based in Nigeria has unveiled the forthcoming African Royalty Awards(ARA) and the distinguished Face of Royalty Africa(FORA) tagged “the Independent Woman04”. The fast rising African Award and pageant event will be holding on the 28th of November 2021 at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja.

The much anticipated 2021 edition of African Royalty Awards(ARA) and Face of Royalty Africa(FORA) will in its usual style feature several amazing and fun-filled events which will include pageantry, award presentations, fashion exhibition, Comedy, Music and other glitz and glamours performances. according to reports, the main event will be managed by popular MC and Comedian Mr. Odey famously known as " Uncommon and Popular Writer and Showbiz Entrepreneur Vivian Lam.

Speaking with our Correspondent few moments ago, the CEO of African Royalty Awards(ARA) and also founder of Face of Royalty Africa(FORA), Mr. Duke Bassey explained that the forthcoming event has been organised to showcase the strength and capacity of the Independent African Woman, stressing that it would be a platform for young girls to be empowered as Mentors and inspiration to younger girls across Africa.

However, the event of FORA and ARA is proudly supported and sponsored by renowned organizations and media partners within Nigeria across Africa. Over the years, the organization has hosted successful events and is yet ready to host the 4th edition with anticipations from contestants, participants, sponsors, supporters and fans.

