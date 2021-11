Hello guys,

Meet my best friend, Peniel Ikechukwu, a graduate of Microbiology from the prestigious University of Abuja.

She has been thinking of what skills to learn after graduation and viola, ladies and gentlemen, she is now a professional barber in the FCT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYDNVZglV4E

Congratulations, darling!!! The future is truly female.

#CelebrityBarbar

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100000281130481/posts/5003154083037247/?d=n

